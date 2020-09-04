etailz Rebrands as Kaspien

etailz, an online marketplace growth platform provider, will operate under the name Kaspien. Its parent company, Trans World Entertainment, is also rebranding as Kaspien Holdings.

Kaspien will continue to offer retail insights, growth strategies, software for ad management, seller tracking, cost recovery, as well as services for digital marketing, inventory management, tax compliance, brand control, and creative services.