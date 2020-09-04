etailz Rebrands as Kaspien
etailz, an online marketplace growth platform provider, will operate under the name Kaspien. Its parent company, Trans World Entertainment, is also rebranding as Kaspien Holdings.
Kaspien will continue to offer retail insights, growth strategies, software for ad management, seller tracking, cost recovery, as well as services for digital marketing, inventory management, tax compliance, brand control, and creative services.
"The birth of Kaspien represents a new chapter in our story. As Kaspien, we are defragmenting the market, pulling together all the services, tools, data, and integrations brands need to succeed on ecommerce under one roof. From marketing, to inventory and supply chain management, to data and insights, to compliance, and a whole lot more, Kaspien can be your complete back office for managing your business," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Kaspien, in a statement.