Episerver to Acquire Optimizely
Episerver, a digital experience platform provider, will acquire Optimizely, an experimentation and optimization solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will bring together Episerver's ability to create digital experiences through content and commerce with Optimizely's ability to experiment and optimize across touchpoints, empowering marketers to build experiences that get smarter over time.
"For nearly three decades, Episerver has helped businesses create content-driven digital experiences for our customers," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Episerver, in a statement. "Today, we are announcing the most significant transformation in our company's history, one that will set a new industry standard for digital experience platforms.
"The breakthrough combination of Episerver and Optimizely will transform digital experience creation and optimization, enabling digital teams to replace guesswork with evidence-based outcomes. This, along with our shared mission to empower growing companies to compete digitally, makes me thrilled to welcome the Optimizely team to Episerver, as we prove there are no extraordinary experiences without experimentation," Atzberger added.
"Winning in today's digital world requires delivering the best and most personalized digital experiences," said Jay Larson, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "Episerver and Optimizely have a shared vision to optimize every customer touchpoint through the use of experimentation. Together, we will enable our customers to do more testing in more places with greater ease than ever before. We believe this combination will make experimentation a mainstream business best practice and an essential part of competing and winning customers in an online world. With the combination of creation and optimization, we look forward to building a new community of digital experience leaders."