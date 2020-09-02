LinkedIn Adds Tabs to LinkedIn Pages

LinkedIn today added features on LinkedIn Pages to help organizations stay connected to the communities that matter most to them, connect their employees, highlight upcoming events, and gain invaluable insights about their followers.

One feature is the My Company tab, a space for employees nested within company LinkedIn Pages. It brings employees closer together by helping celebrate key accomplishments, increase engagement, and connect colleagues with a single click. The My Company tab also includes employee milestones, so you can celebrate promotions, anniversaries, and new hires. It also surfaces trending content from coworkers and recommendations to connect with people.

LinkedIn will be adding more powerful tools, like the ability to curate unique content, broadcast that content to employees so it can be shared organically, and measure the impact of their reach, according to Alex Valaitas, a product manager at LinkedIn.

Also new is the Events tab, which allows companies to highlight virtual conferences, panels, and webinars and keep track of them. With it, company pages automatically pull in a view of past, present, and upcoming events on LinkedIn. The tab appears on the left-hand navigation bar.

And finally, the View Page Followers feature allows page administrators to see individual members who are following their pagesand sort the list by current company, industry, and location.