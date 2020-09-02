Maestro PMS Integrates with Fetch Feedback App

Maestro PMS, a property-management system for independent hotels and luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multiproperty groups, has partnered with Fetch to provide a digital hub to enhance guest engagement, communication, and operations.

"The guest experience is evolving, and communication will continue to advance once COVID subsides," said Warren Dehan, Maestro's president, in a statement. "Through the Maestro suite of products we offer a collection of contact-free and guest engagement tools, and we are delighted to integrate with Fetch to expand the offerings to hoteliers, giving them ability to engage with customers 24/7 throughout their entire journey?before, during, and after the stay. The Fetch app enables hoteliers to capture every engagement opportunity through 24/7 guest outreach and improved analytics, while also streamlining communications between property staff. Using email and/or SMS, we are digitally linking guests to staff and meeting their every need without physical contact."

The integrated solution enables hotels to interact with guests using digital avenues, such as email or SMS/text messaging. Fetch also equips hotels with a full guest engagement suite capable of organizing and sending surveys, collecting and presenting guest analytics, two-way messaging, and a 24/7 chat concierge linked directly to staff members. Fetch can also provide real-time alerts and a full analytics suite capable of providing actionable data on guest satisfaction, hotel performance, and current trends.

"Through this integration partnership with Maestro, Fetch will have the opportunity to work with the more than 800 hotels integrated with Maestro PMS and improve communication across the industry while preserving the key service elements that make hospitality so special," said Russell Silver, founder and CEO of Fetch, in a statement. "We have a mission to put everything hotels need to stay in contact with guests and employees in one place, and Maestro is helping us deliver."

Toronto's Town Inn is one of the first properties to benefit from the Maestro/Fetch integration. Its director of revenue and sales, Daniel Seifer, said integrating Fetch into his existing Maestro PMS was seamless. Using both systems, Seifer said his extended-stay hotel can maintain contact with guests and employees, keeping them updated about the status of the property. He also said that in some cases the digital aspect of guest communication has allowed for greater insight into how to improve his property.