Chorus.ai Adds to Conversation Intelligence

Chorus.ai has added advanced analytics capabilities to its Conversation Intelligence platform to provide sales professionals insights into the health of their relationships with customers and what is being said in those interactions.

The updated capabilities include a collection of reports built on advanced artificial intelligence that measures rep activity levels, conversation skills, sales skills, deal intelligence, and market intelligence. Users can also drill down to listen to the specific moments behind the data.

Chorus also offers 20 out-of-the-box reports and aggregate trend comparisons and lets users evaluate the impact of what's being measured by drilling into the moments driving the report. Chorus' analytics also shows the effect on sales stage conversions and if it leads to a closed-won or closed-lost deal.

Additionally, the new advanced analytics experience prioritizes momentum and coaching signals in the interface. It provides sellers with a visual indication of performance, as well as quantifiable metrics on key conversation skills like filler words, engaging questions, and longest monologues.