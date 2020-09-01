Five Agencies Become One Merkle B2B

Dentsu Aegis has brought together its Merkle, DWA, gyro, B2B International, and Digital Pi units under the name Merkle B2B to create what it calls the first end-to-end integrated B2B agency.

The goal, according to CEO Michael McLaren, is to deliver B2B brand creation and activation on a global scale.

Merkle provides B2B technology integration, data, and analytics. DWA is a B2B media agency. Gyro is a creative agency. B2B International is a B2B market research company. And Digital Pi is a digital marketing agency.

Merkle B2B will also leverage B2B talent from other Dentsu agencies, including Isobar, DEG, and MKTG.

"Today's news about Merkle B2B highlights the critical importance of digital channels for B2B marketers and the fast growth of the category overall," says Tom O'Regan, CEO of fellow marketing technology and services provider Madison Logic "Many are surprised to hear that digital marketing spend is on the rise, but this has been the case for months. Our data shows companies not only investing more, but also rapidly updating digital media spend to focus on accounts who are actively buying. We see marketers targeting enterprise companies and senior-level decision makers twice as much as they did at the beginning of 2020. B2B marketers are embracing the digital buyer's journey and have recognized major performance improvements since making that shift."