Vidyard Releases Android Version of Its Mobile Platform
Video creation and hosting platform provider Vidyard has expanded the mobile version of its video collaboration and communications tools with a version to support Android devices.
Vidyard was already available via iOS and as a browser extension to Google Chrome, and it has now made its tools generally available to Android's 1.6 billion users worldwide, as well as a free extension for Microsoft Edge users. These moves closely follow recent updates to its iOS version.
Vidyard on Android enables business professionals to record and send personal video introductions, meeting recaps, team updates, and more from their Android device. The Vidyard Android app lets users do the following:
- Record and share videos in seconds;
- Upload polished movies they've already created with their phones or with other apps;
- Access their entire video libraries wherever they are;
- Get notified when someone watches their videos; and
- Send video text messages, share through email, or post to social media.
Vidyard also has launched a browser extension for Microsoft Edge so Edge users can record their screens, share videos, and track who's watching. Business professionals can record and share unlimited videos for customer presentations, employee onboarding, team updates and more, in just a few clicks.
"In a time of travel restrictions and imposed distancing, the need to stay connected has led to the demand for asynchronous video communication, easy and accessible from wherever and whenever you are," said Vidyard's co-founder and CEO, Michael Litt, in a statement. "By creating an Android app, Vidyard continues a watershed year in which we've helped millions of new business professionals become video creators and hundreds of organizations become video-first businesses."
