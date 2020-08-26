Impact Acquires Activate
Impact, a partnership automation provider, has acquired Activate, a provider of platforms for influencer discovery, reporting, and campaign management. When combined with Impact's existing influencer platform partners, the combined offering now contains more than 300,000 opt-in qualified and vetted influencers.
Impact's Partnership Cloud automates discovering, recruiting, onboarding, optimizing, and reporting across influencer partnerships. For Activate's influencer community, this increases their opportunity to work with more than 1,000 companies around the world, and the technical integration between Activate and Impact provides Impact';s automated contracting and flexible payment processing.
"While many in our industry focus mostly on servicing traditional coupon and loyalty partnerships, Impact is serving the demand of our clients looking for growth from all partnership types," said David Yovanno, Impact's CEO, in a statement. "Activate's deep expertise within the burgeoning influencer industry strengthens our offering to brand and agency clients by providing the tools to find and manage thousands more quality content creators. Influencers in turn are searching for brand partners, and with Impact's portfolio of the industry's largest retailers, financial service providers, direct-to-consumer businesses, and more, we will truly create partnerships that provide significant growth for both sides."
"Activate and Impact together offer intuitive, empowering technology that puts users in charge of their influencer campaigns' success," saidKim Riedell, influencer partnerships expert and a former Activate client, in a statement. "They are a great match, both leaders in their respective industries, and driven to create innovative SaaS platforms that create profitable partnerships."
"The influencer industry has transformed from individual creator transactions to valuable, long-term partnerships since the beginning of our company. Along the way, we saw firsthand the opportunity that online communities and their avid fans provide for brands to connect with their audiences authentically," said Nicholas DiSanto, Activate's CEO, in a statement. "It's a natural fit to pair this within the larger breadth of partnerships led by Impact to drive this new stage of growth in the industry."