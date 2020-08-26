Impact Acquires Activate

Impact, a partnership automation provider, has acquired Activate, a provider of platforms for influencer discovery, reporting, and campaign management. When combined with Impact's existing influencer platform partners, the combined offering now contains more than 300,000 opt-in qualified and vetted influencers.

Impact's Partnership Cloud automates discovering, recruiting, onboarding, optimizing, and reporting across influencer partnerships. For Activate's influencer community, this increases their opportunity to work with more than 1,000 companies around the world, and the technical integration between Activate and Impact provides Impact';s automated contracting and flexible payment processing.