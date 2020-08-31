The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards

The issue of trust—a business’s trust in its data, a customer’s trust in a business—is one that we’ve written and thought about a lot over the years. And we’re not alone: Plenty of ink has been spilled over how consumer trust is now more critical than ever, and also too low.

Trustworthiness was in the back of our minds when we revamped our Leader Awards selection process for 2020. Forget the complicated formula, we told our stable of experts; who would you, as a trusted analyst, recommend to clients looking for a CRM platform, contact center analytics, or a new marketing automation solution? The answers led to some reliable stalwarts and also a few new faces.

Read on for their top five picks in 10 categories—spanning sales, marketing, and customer service—below. --the Editors

The Best Enterprise CRM Software and Solutions

The Best CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses

The Best Contact Center Infrastructure

The Best Contace Center Analytics

The Best Workforce Optimization (WFO)

The Best Contact Center Outsourcing

The Best Business Intelligence and Analytics

The Best Customer Data Platforms (CDPs)

The Best Marketing Automation Software and Solutions

The Best Sales Force Automation Software and Solutions

CRM’s annual Industry Leader Awards wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of our faithful industry analysts and consultants. This year’s panel includes the following: Dick Bucci, founder and chief analyst at Pelorus Research; Jim Dickie, partner at Sales Mastery; Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting; Ian Jacobs, principal analyst at Forrester Research; Marshall Lager, independent CRM industry analyst and consultant; Kate Leggett, vice president and principal analyst for CRM and customer service at Forrester Research; Laurie McCabe, cofounder and partner at SMB Group; Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics; Paul Stockford, chief analyst at Saddletree Research; Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research; and Rebecca Wettemann, principal at Valoir.