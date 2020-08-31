The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2020 CRM Industry Awards

With all the talk about “the new normal,” it’s clear that things are far from normal, new or otherwise. The economy, shut down to contain the coronavirus, is restarting only fitfully as COVID-19 continues to flare up in various regions around the country, and businesses in all industries have had to adapt on the fly. Throw in a contentious election season and it all adds up to a great deal of uncertainty. CRM’s 19th annual awards package, rechristened the Industry Awards to capture sales, marketing, and customer service, is designed to help you navigate these uncertain times with our expert analysts identifying the CRM vendors, technologies, and products worthy of recognition, and your consideration. Start your sales journey below.--the Editors

