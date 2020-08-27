Genesys Partners with Adobe

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is working with Adobe on an integration between Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, giving companies a deeper understanding of customer context across every touchpoint. Genesys is a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange program.

Genesys and Adobe are working together to enable the following:

Improving customer empathy through real-time profile enrichment: Integrating Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform enriches customer profiles by linking people's marketing and contact center histories with their real-time intents. This gives agents more customer insights, which are made available from a single desktop, and enables more highly personalized experiences.

Augmenting the customer journey with AI and automation:Organizations can now use Adobe Experience Platform's real-time customer profiles with Genesys Predictive Engagement, which is powered by artificial intelligence and embedded in Genesys Cloud. This gives agents more intelligence from past interactions, purchases, customer segments, interests, and real-time intent so organizations can more accurately predict how and when to engage prospects.

Driving revenue and loyalty with campaign conversion and attribution: The Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform integration will allow marketers to extend their campaigns' reach across digital and voice channels. This gives marketers richer campaign attribution and helps them identify the optimal conversion path to inform their strategies.