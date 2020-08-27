Yext Releases Milky Way Search Algorithm Update

Business search technology provider Yext today launched Milky Way, the latest upgrade to the natural language processing (NLP) algorithm that powers Yext Answers, Yext's site search product.

Headlining this update is BERT, which stands for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers. Developed by Google, BERT is an open-source machine learning framework for natural language processing designed to better understand user searches. By leveraging BERT within Named Entity Recognition (a process to locate and classify named entities mentioned in unstructured text into predefined categories), Yext Answers can better distinguish locations from other types of entities, including people, jobs, and events.

"When we launched Yext Answers last year, we introduced a new standard of search for websites, and since launch, we've been improving our algorithm constantly to understand natural language questions and help businesses respond to those questions quickly and accurately," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "Today, Milky Way marks our latest major upgrade to the Answers algorithm, leveraging BERT technology so that businesses can answer even more customer questions with greater precision."

Yext's Milky Way update includes the following features: