Listrak Joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program

Listrak, a provider of digital marketing cloud technology for retailers, has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App program after meeting Shopify's strict criteria and standards around product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support.

"As a longstanding partner of Shopify Plus, it has always been a top priority to ensure our mutual clients are receiving best-in-class experiences and support," said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to continue to build upon the existing partner foundation and accelerate our merchants' success." "The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, general manager of Shopify Plus, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome Listrak to the program, bringing their insight and experience in marketing automation to the Plus merchant community."

This certified integration allows merchants to share and leverage actionable data from both platforms, enabling cross-channel orchestration of email, SMS, behavioral marketing, personalization, identity resolution, and customer analytics solutions in a single platform. Shopify Plus merchants will have instant access to Listrak's workflow tool to create multi-stage, non-linear journeys and one-on-one real-time interactions across channels that respond to new customer signals, previous interaction data, and machine learning algorithms.