True Influence Launches the True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud

True Influence, a provider of of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today launched the True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud for demand generation.

This new solution provides B2B marketing and sales organizations with comprehensive insights into accounts, buying groups, and individual prospects as well as the tools to successfully act on this information across all channels. The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud provides real-time account-level engagement and campaign performance data, allowing users to forecast and refine campaigns.

"We know that B2B marketing and sales organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver more with less resources, so we developed a solution that puts all the tools into one place to streamline the process and increase the chance for success," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement. "Our goal is to make orchestrating across channels simpler and give users the confidence to execute ABM programs at scale, connecting sales and marketing with their next customer."

True Influence provides data that powers the total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting. It uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation, where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total available market and total active market for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is TripleCheck-validated.

The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud provides a clear view of decision-makers and how they work as individuals or in buying groups. It includes buying group analysis at every phase of the strategy, from identifying and measuring total market to creating audience segments, projecting campaign performance, and monitoring results. Users can then define and export highly targeted audience segments and B2B Buying Groups or cleanse and augment their databases with True Influence's B2B company and contact data.

The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud allows users to gain real-time intelligence into which programs and assets are delivering account, buying group, and decision-maker engagement with intent insights, analytics and reports. Users can micro-target hard-to-reach segments based on purchase journey stage, purchase intent, and extensive demographic filters. Additionally, users can activate campaigns and outreach efforts through seamless, bi-directional integration with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms.

The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud integrates all the company's market intelligence and campaign orchestration tools into a single, comprehensive demand generation suite. It includes the following: