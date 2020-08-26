Ericsson Emodo Partners with CKDelta to Improve Data Accuracy

Emodo, an Ericsson company focused on data activation and monetization, is partnering with CKDelta, a member of CK Hutchison Holdings, to help improve the accuracy of data in the advertising industry.

Ericsson Emodo's Operator Intelligence verifies and filters targeting data from other data sources Emodo's data science, ad industry expertise, and operator intelligence models will join CKDelta's operator data solutions and privacy-compliant data activation to improve data quality for the advertising industry. The first focus of the partnership will be to enable a range of verification-led advertising solutions.

To further develop these solutions, Ericsson Emodo and CKDelta plan to extend their cooperation to other operators in the 3 Group and its affiliates, which serve around 100 million customers in 12 markets worldwide.

CKDelta, using data from mobile operators in CK Hutchison's 3 Group, will verify the accuracy of Emodo's data to improve inventory, targeting, and audience quality for advertisers. Three UK will be the first mobile operator in the 3 Group to work with Emodo as part of the agreement.