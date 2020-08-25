Zendesk Introduces Explore Enterprise Real-Time Analytics

Zendesk today launched Explore Enterprise within its CRM platform, enabling companies to analyze and share real-time data.

"Customers are seeking more support from businesses than ever before, which is putting increased pressure on CX leaders and their teams," said Shawna Wolverton, executive vice president of product at Zendesk, in a statement. "With Explore Enterprise, Zendesk gives companies the ability to analyze data in order to have a clear view of customer trends they are seeing across our Support and Sales Suites. These comprehensive insights allow businesses to quickly address emerging challenges and opportunities not just in customer service, but throughout their entire businesses."

Explore Enterprise enables leaders to do the following:

Monitor data across customer support channels with pre-built and customizable live charts;

Act on current trends by setting threshold alerts to see when teams are under heavy loads;

Improve productivity and reduce context switching with embeddable dashboards; and



Explore Enterprise provides instant insight across Zendesk products, including Support, Talk, Chat, Sell, and Guide. This includes information on how customers are using social messaging for support and which channels they prefer for communication. These learnings enable leaders to refine how they serve customers over channels such as Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Messages, WeChat, and LINE. Additionally, teams will be able to bring in data from external third-party systems through integrations with Zendesk's open and flexible CRM platform, Sunshine.