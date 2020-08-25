Zendesk Introduces Explore Enterprise Real-Time Analytics
Zendesk today launched Explore Enterprise within its CRM platform, enabling companies to analyze and share real-time data.
"Customers are seeking more support from businesses than ever before, which is putting increased pressure on CX leaders and their teams," said Shawna Wolverton, executive vice president of product at Zendesk, in a statement. "With Explore Enterprise, Zendesk gives companies the ability to analyze data in order to have a clear view of customer trends they are seeing across our Support and Sales Suites. These comprehensive insights allow businesses to quickly address emerging challenges and opportunities not just in customer service, but throughout their entire businesses."
Explore Enterprise enables leaders to do the following:
- Monitor data across customer support channels with pre-built and customizable live charts;
- Act on current trends by setting threshold alerts to see when teams are under heavy loads;
- Improve productivity and reduce context switching with embeddable dashboards; and
Explore Enterprise provides instant insight across Zendesk products, including Support, Talk, Chat, Sell, and Guide. This includes information on how customers are using social messaging for support and which channels they prefer for communication. These learnings enable leaders to refine how they serve customers over channels such as Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Messages, WeChat, and LINE. Additionally, teams will be able to bring in data from external third-party systems through integrations with Zendesk's open and flexible CRM platform, Sunshine.
Zendesk customers such as Etsy are already benefiting from Explore's reporting analytics. "The increased visibility and insight from Explore helped us improve our support operations tremendously. We're now able to surface problem areas from our tickets, quickly fix routing rules, and identify training opportunities for our team," said Colin Wilkinson, senior manager of agent enablement and member services at Etsy, in a statement.
"There is still a massive global shift toward digital transformation, and that has recently accelerated across every industry sector. Businesses must respond to this new pace of change and the organizations that are already digitally driven will pivot faster," said Sheryl Kingstone, research director of 451 Research, in a statement. "Zendesk's Explore Enterprise provides companies with the insights needed to remain agile and execute quickly throughout this rapidly changing time and be prepared for whatever comes next."