Outbrain Launches App Install Smartad
Outbrain, providers of a discovery and native advertising platform for the open web, launched App Install Smartad, helping app marketers tap into the full potential of the open web.
Since its Beta launch in June, Outbrain's App Install Smartad has driven conversion rates up to 90 percent higher than standard native advertisements at a reduced cost per acquisition.
The ad format's new elements are combined with targeting from Outbrain's proprietary contextual and interest targeting.
Outbrain's App Install Smartad enables marketers to promote their apps to more than 1 billion people in the trusted environments of the world's most premium publishers and optimize toward cost-per-install and other key performance indicators. It features several new elements, including logo, call-to-action button, and interactive GIFs, and joins Outbrain's Performance Smartad solutions suite.
"For the first time, we're giving app advertisers a way to profitably grow their businesses outside of social networks. This new format is part of Outbrain's initiative to offer new and innovative ad experiences across our premium publisher network, driven by the evolving needs of our advertisers through 2020 and beyond," said Eytan Galai, Outbrain's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "We have always been committed to a free and open web and will continue our efforts to support publishers and advertisers who turn toward that channel to maintain a healthy and prolific revenue stream outside of the technology giants of Google and Facebook."