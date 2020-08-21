Outbrain Launches App Install Smartad

Outbrain, providers of a discovery and native advertising platform for the open web, launched App Install Smartad, helping app marketers tap into the full potential of the open web.

Since its Beta launch in June, Outbrain's App Install Smartad has driven conversion rates up to 90 percent higher than standard native advertisements at a reduced cost per acquisition.

The ad format's new elements are combined with targeting from Outbrain's proprietary contextual and interest targeting.

Outbrain's App Install Smartad enables marketers to promote their apps to more than 1 billion people in the trusted environments of the world's most premium publishers and optimize toward cost-per-install and other key performance indicators. It features several new elements, including logo, call-to-action button, and interactive GIFs, and joins Outbrain's Performance Smartad solutions suite.