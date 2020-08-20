Listrak Launches Revenue Gap Index

Listrak, a digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, has released its Revenue Gap Index for assessing the effectiveness of email campaigns and other digital marketing programs and uncovering areas where retailers can drive incremental revenue.

"The pandemic has challenged retailers around the country, and our goal is to help them succeed in these unprecedented times and beyond," said Ross Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Listrak in a statement. "The Revenue Gap Index is the first industry-wide tool of its kind to help marketers better understand where their cross-channel programs are underperforming and how they can improve.

The Revenue Gap Index uses 78 discrete measurement point, across five core areas: identification and acquisition, broadcast campaigns, behavioral triggers, active personalization, and integrated cross-channel.