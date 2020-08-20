OnePage CRM Joins Samsung Appstack

Samsung has added OnePage CRM to its new AppStack cloud software marketplace of sales, productivity, collaboration, and project management tools for SMBs. OnePageCRM was one of only 14 selected apps.

"We're excited to be working with Samsung AppStack to help bring action and focus to the world of SMB sales," said Michael Fitzgerald, CEO and founder of OnePageCRM, in a statement. "OnePageCRM was built with SMBs in mind. It's agile, efficient, and has zero tolerance for clutter. SMBs can't afford to stay still or waste time on pretty charts. They need a tool that helps them get out there and sell. Through our collaboration with Samsung, we aim to enable more SMBs to do just that."

"For many small businesses, access to technological knowledge and resources has been a major obstacle to adapt to the digital-first economy," said Taher Behbehani, head of the mobile B2B division and senior vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. "AppStack is a platform where SMBs can go to get a collection of highly rated app recommendations from a partner they can trust. We're thrilled OnePageCRM is joining AppStack to support SMBs through their digital transformation journeys."