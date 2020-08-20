Prevedere Adds Consumer Behavior Datasets

Prevedere, a provider of external data and predictive analytics software, has enhanced its collection of millions of curated data from thousands of data sources globally to include additional high-frequency and consumer behavior data.

"Today's recessionary economic climate requires companies to include the right external drivers for their business," said Rich Wagner, CEO of Prevedere, in a statement. "Enhancing Prevedere's alternative data sources asserts the power of our intelligent forecasting solutions and provides business leaders with the most accurate and updated data to inform their forecasting and planning strategies."

Prevedere's latest alternative data sources include information on consumer behavior, such as location and mobility data, small business insights, and mobile payment data, that reveal changing consumer trends.

Recently added datasets include mobility and points of interest data, providing consumer foot traffic by categories, such as grocery stores, restaurants, and convenience stores; hours worked across hundreds of thousands of small businesses, tracking re-openings, hours of operation, and more; and mobile payment data. These additions provide vital insight into changing economic conditions and assist essential and non-essential businesses in monitoring competition for market share.