Dynata Partners with Google to Measure YouTube Advertising Effectiveness
Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider, today announced an integration with Google's Ads Data Hub to deliver visibility into advertising and marketing campaign performance on YouTube across all screens, devices and platforms without cookies.
Ads Data Hub allows advertisers to understand how their advertising is performing through aggregated insights from Google ad platforms, including YouTube Reserve, Google Ads and Display & Video 360. Integrating with Ads Data Hub adds another layer of privacy protection for users while enabling marketers to measure their YouTube ad campaigns, across Dynata's hundreds of thousands of fully-permissioned first-party consumers and B2B professionals in 15 countries.
"Our technology and scale of our first-party data enable brands and organizations to reach coveted audiences to measure brand lift and understand the impact of their advertising campaigns," said Hugh Davis, president of Dynata Solutions, in a statement. "For our brand lift measurement clients, it's critically important to have a complete view of all audience data across all platforms, ensuring they can optimize and maximize their investment in those places. As the first brand lift partner to integrate with Google's Ads Data Hub, we deliver on that need for our clients using YouTube to reach their audiences, closing a huge campaign performance visibility gap."
