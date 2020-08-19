Dynata Partners with Google to Measure YouTube Advertising Effectiveness

Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider, today announced an integration with Google's Ads Data Hub to deliver visibility into advertising and marketing campaign performance on YouTube across all screens, devices and platforms without cookies.

Ads Data Hub allows advertisers to understand how their advertising is performing through aggregated insights from Google ad platforms, including YouTube Reserve, Google Ads and Display & Video 360. Integrating with Ads Data Hub adds another layer of privacy protection for users while enabling marketers to measure their YouTube ad campaigns, across Dynata's hundreds of thousands of fully-permissioned first-party consumers and B2B professionals in 15 countries.