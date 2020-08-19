Contentstack Launches Catalysts Partner Program

Contentstack today launched the Catalysts partner program for technology and service providers to accelerate digital experience innovation.

"As businesses embrace the need for exceptional digital experiences, they are looking for partners that can help them transform their technology architecture to support continuous innovation," said Peter Fogelsanger, who heads the program at Contentstack, in a statement. "Using a composable architecture, Catalysts help customers build end-to-end content experiences quickly, securely, and globally. Unlike other partner programs in the industry, the Catalysts program is part of our core sales and marketing strategy, built on providing Catalysts dedicated sales alignment and co-selling, collaborative go-to-market support, world-class enablement tools, and seamless integration. Contentstack and its Catalysts are building the future for enterprise technology."

As members of the ecosystem, Catalysts will work together to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities, and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack will provide Catalysts with the integrations framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs.

To support Catalysts, Contentstack also launched a suite of partner enablement tools, including the Catalysts Hub, a portal containing product information and direct access to the Catalysts credentialing program through a learning management system. Catalysts can enroll in Sales or Developer enablement tracks with a range of credentials and can register for and collaborate on deals.