Valassis Introduces Connected Analytics

Valassis, a marketing technology and consumer engagement solutions provider, is launching Connected Analytics, which combines proprietary data and sales insight to fuel omnichannel marketing strategies.

Through the combination of patented Valassis Consumer Graph intelligence, proprietary coupon redemption, and permissioned client sales data, Connected Analytics provides an expanded understanding of the promotion landscape, presenting greater holistic insights to motivate consumer purchase. Valassis partners with consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies for comprehensive data asset to determine high- and low-opportunity segments and create targeted, influential, media-agnostic campaigns based on demographics, interest and other characteristics.

CPG companies with early access to this solution have applied Connected Analytics, powering incremental lift in sales and redemption. Additionally, by capitalizing on what drives the highest engagement, they can then reinvest budget dollars in other ways, such as digital amplification of free-standing insert (FSI) coupons or additional FSI programs, to maximize results with the same spend.

"Recently, we've seen significant shifts in consumer buying and media consumption patterns," said Meggie Giancola, head of CPG sales and strategy at Valassis, in a statement. "These changes are dynamic, with fluctuations happening in ecommerce and in store, requiring marketers to reorient their strategies to continue delivering meaningful connections with consumers. With this advanced solution, Valassis applies strategic guidance as a critical intelligence partner to provide a holistic view of current brand performance at retail with systematic approaches to optimize for success."

With Connected Analytics companies can do the following: