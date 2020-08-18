Vonage Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Vonage, a cloud communications provider, is expanding its Vonage Contact Center offering to include seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Vonage Contact Center for Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables businesses working within the Microsoft ecosystem to leverage personalized customer engagement capabilities with a cloud-based contact centre solution.

"As we continue to grow and build upon the success of our integration portfolio, the expansion of these strategic partnerships enables Vonage to provide differentiated solutions and services that allow businesses to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere across the globe," said Jay Patel, chief product officer at Vonage, in a statement. "Expanding our global partnership with Microsoft to deliver the powerful combination of Vonage Contact Center and Dynamics 365 not only increases the value of our customers' technology investment, but delivers the tools agents need to deepen customer relationships through data, digital workflows, and an easy-to-use, unified interface."

Vonage Contact Center for Microsoft Dynamics 365 builds on solutions already available for Microsoft and Vonage users, including integration with Microsoft Teams.

"Microsoft is happy to have Vonage as a part of the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem, offering its contact center platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Steven Guggenheimer, corporate vice president at Microsoft, in a statement. "By integrating its solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Vonage offers an integrated contact center experience that is built for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment."

Vonage Contact Center for Dynamics 365 provides the following: