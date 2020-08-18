Accenture Acquires CreativeDrive

Accenture has acquired CreativeDrive, a content production company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of CreativeDrive will complement Accenture's content, digital marketing, media, and commerce service offerings. CreativeDrive's client roster includes Estée Lauder, Michael Kors, and Walmart, among others.

"Speed is today's currency, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the massive disruption that brands are experiencing as consumers shift to online channels at an unprecedented pace," said Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive, in a statement. "The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success, positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective, and agile manner."

"We help clients drive growth by providing them with agile and scalable solutions. CreativeDrive's business model, offering the benefit of an in-house content studio model with proprietary technology, provides transparency, the ability to get products and services to market quickly, and data insights to enable success. Clients will benefit from our combined capabilities, and we're excited to have them join the Accenture family," Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Accenture to help clients meet their accelerated demand for personalized and compelling content at scale, particularly as many brands today struggle with a fragmented approach," said Myles Peacock, CEO of CreativeDrive, in a statement. "As part of Accenture, we'll be able to create a holistic experience for brands, from content capture through cross-channel activation, and meet the radically evolving needs of brands today."