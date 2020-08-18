Revcontent Launches Browser Targeting

Revcontent, a content discovery platform provider, today launched Browser Targeting.

With exclusive access to publishers such as Minute Media, Barstool Sports, Nasdaq, and more, Revcontent advertisers can engage with customers at every stage of the buying journey, from awareness to conversion. The solution also offers granular targeting and robust reporting.

"We're excited for Browser Targeting to expand their ability to customize and scale spend across Revcontent. Browser Targeting is highly granular and allows advertisers to test market viability one system at a time, carefully optimizing spend and budget allocation," said Jon Mitchell, manager of sales and brand solutions at Revcontent, in a statement.

Currently, Revcontent supports Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer browsers.