Pyze Joins Pegasystems' ISV Partner Program
Pyze, a digital transformation analytics provider, has partnered with Pegasystems. As part of the Pega Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program, Pyze will help companies measure and enhance Pega application user productivity and adoption, maximize ROI, and identify optimization requirements for digital business services.
Pyze will deliver deep platform low-code analytics and data intelligence for mobile, web, and chat applications. Integrated user-behavior analysis, custom business metrics, and business process workflow tracking quantify the business impact of each application at a user, segment, and aggregate level.
The joint offering integrates Pyze Enterprise Application Analytics capabilities with Pega Infinity, Pega's digital transformation software suite that unifies customer engagement and intelligent automation software, to help clients and partners accelerate application delivery and measure usage and business impact across channels.
The product also allows users to do the following:
- Optimize existing business processes and introduce new features;
- Automate user engagement and feedback journeys; and
- Make application portfolio resource allocation decisions based on usage and business results.
"Organizations are embracing the Pega Infinity suite of digital transformation solutions to modernize existing applications and deploy new business solutions," said Prabhjot Singh, CEO of Pyze, in a statement. "Pyze, as the leader in digital transformation analytics, offers a natural complement with our joint integrated offering to provide visibility to improve the usage and business impact of applications. With Pyze, Pega clients can enhance their existing monitoring features, optimize the execution of workflows and business processes, and implement a continuous improvement development strategy that delivers better applications with each release."
"As a valued member of our ISV partner ecosystem, Pyze will help Pega clients gain even deeper analytics capabilities to further optimize their Pega applications," said Rupen Shah, vice president of ISV alliances and strategy at Pegasystems, in a statement. "With complementary visibility into application usage, clients can further optimize their Pega investments throughout their digital transformation journeys."