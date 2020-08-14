Pyze Joins Pegasystems' ISV Partner Program

Pyze, a digital transformation analytics provider, has partnered with Pegasystems. As part of the Pega Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program, Pyze will help companies measure and enhance Pega application user productivity and adoption, maximize ROI, and identify optimization requirements for digital business services.

Pyze will deliver deep platform low-code analytics and data intelligence for mobile, web, and chat applications. Integrated user-behavior analysis, custom business metrics, and business process workflow tracking quantify the business impact of each application at a user, segment, and aggregate level.

The joint offering integrates Pyze Enterprise Application Analytics capabilities with Pega Infinity, Pega's digital transformation software suite that unifies customer engagement and intelligent automation software, to help clients and partners accelerate application delivery and measure usage and business impact across channels.

The product also allows users to do the following:

Optimize existing business processes and introduce new features;

Automate user engagement and feedback journeys; and

Make application portfolio resource allocation decisions based on usage and business results.