J.D. Power and Tethr Collaborate to Fuel Customer Experience Insights

Tethr, a conversational intelligence platform provider, partnered with J.D. Power to launch Conversation Analyzer, a diagnostic tool to identify actionable insights hidden in phone calls, chats, and other customer service interactions.

Conversation Analyzer is powered by Tethr and combines J.D. Power's industry intelligence, data, and benchmarks with voice of the customer insights from Tethr to help organizations find specific areas that need attention to improve customer experiences.

Conversation Analyzer is a one-time assessment of up to 50,000 customer interactions. It calculates an automated score for every interaction using the Tethr Effort Index(TEI), and Tethr surfaces the top drivers of poor customer service experiences and the effect of customer effort on loyalty. A J.D. Power consultant then reviews the results to help further isolate macro issues and prescribe best practices.

TEI is derived using artificial intelligence that measures the effort for each customer interaction based on more than 280 independent variables and thousands of discrete phrases and utterances.