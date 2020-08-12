Adobe Adds Data Governance to Its Real-time Customer Data Platform

Adobe today announced the general availability of data governance capabilities for its Real-time Customer Data Platform.

Matt Skinner, senior manager of product marketing at Adobe, calls it "a first-of-its-kind framework that has been developed to empower brands to manage their customer experience data across the enterprise, from the point that it has been collected to when it is being syndicated to use cases outside of the platform."

"While handling data lineage and defining usage policies have historically sat with IT, the data governance capabilities of Real-time CDP offer extensibility and flexibility for anyone within the enterprise, including data stewards, marketers, engineers, and data scientists, to easily understand and act upon the company's data strategies and policies," he wrote in a blog post earlier today.

Key features allow users to do the following:

Apply appropriate data usage labels:This enables marketers to stay compliant with data regulations and policies, allowing them to apply out-of-the-box and custom labels to classify data with privacy-related considerations and contractual conditions, such as contract labels, identity labels, and sensitive labels.

Configure usage restrictions for labeled data:Once data has been labeled, restrictions for the use of that data can be created so that there is consistent adherence to governance demands.

Simplify data policy management:Data governance rules and compliance demands frequently change. With this new Adobe solution, data governance policies can be centrally managed, updated, and followed.

Enforce data compliance:Once data is labeled and usage policies are defined, companies can enforce data usage compliance. When a policy violation does occur, a popover will appear.

"As an organization, the value that can be derived from your data is controlled by your ability to know what data you have and where it came from, to catalog and categorize it, and to manage the myriad of regulatory, contractual, and policy limitations on its use," Skinner explained. "Ultimately, for anyone within the company to use customer data effectively and in an agile way, you need an analytics infrastructure that is well connected to the tools the enterprise uses to deliver personalized, multichannel experiences to customers."

The data governance capabilities of Real-time CDP can be accessed via the Privacy Console.