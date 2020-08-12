LinkedIn Adds to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has added features to its Sales Navigator to help sellers adopt a buyers-first approach to virtual selling.

Key among the updates are new Buyer Interest Aerts that signal potential opportunities for engagement, like when an employee or leadership at a saved account visits company LinkedIn pages or websites.

"With Buyer Interest Alerts, you have buying intent insights that help you to decide when to engage, allowing you to provide a timelier and more customized buyer experience. As we strengthen our buyer intent models with the rich buyer insight that the LinkedIn network contains, we’ll continue to enhance our Interest Alerts to include more signals that will allow you to target the right buyer at the right time," said Lindsey Edwards, senior director of product management for sales solutions and enterprise platform at LinkedIn, in a blog post.

Also new to the latest version of Sales Navigator are new CRM sync enhancements that allow users to bring book of business into Sales Navigator by auto-saving CRM leads, contacts, accounts, and opportunities.

"This new feature ensures that you receive alerts and other intelligence on the CRM records (people and companies) that matter most to you, allowing you to consistently engage with the right people at the right time," Edwards explained.

LinkedIn also added LinkedIn Outreach Activity as a column to Lead Lists. The column will include the following:

InMail and Messages sent and the corresponding response, including attachments clicked;

Connection requests sent from Sales Navigator and LinkedIn and corresponding responses, if accepted; and

Smart Links sent and the corresponding response, if opened.

These new list enhancements will allow sellers "to organize and access their accounts, leads, and contacts and keep relationships warm, especially when face-to-face meetings aren't possible," Edwards said.

All of these additions will "help you put your buyers first through intelligent action, simplified day-to-day activities, and consistent insight into keeping relationships warm," she added.