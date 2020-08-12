Jellyfish Offers Google Custom Bidding Tool for Programmatic Media Buying

Jellyfish is now offering Google Custom Bidding to optimize programmatic media buying for digital marketing. Jellyfish was selected as an early beta tester of Custom Bidding, which allows advertisers to customize campaigns beyond Google';s native Display and Video 360 capabilities for more precision throughout Google's programmatic activation.

Using Google Custom Bidding, Jellyfish can tailor programmatic advertising budgets toward a broader range of metrics within the Google platform. Jellyfish can evaluate and score impression-level bidding to account for customized key performance indicators, including sales transaction value, weighted conversion points, and auction dynamics. Jellyfish can also configure algorithms within the Google environment, provide custom bidding recommendations, and build custom machine learning models to maximize impression value.