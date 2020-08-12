Jellyfish Offers Google Custom Bidding Tool for Programmatic Media Buying
Jellyfish is now offering Google Custom Bidding to optimize programmatic media buying for digital marketing. Jellyfish was selected as an early beta tester of Custom Bidding, which allows advertisers to customize campaigns beyond Google';s native Display and Video 360 capabilities for more precision throughout Google's programmatic activation.
Using Google Custom Bidding, Jellyfish can tailor programmatic advertising budgets toward a broader range of metrics within the Google platform. Jellyfish can evaluate and score impression-level bidding to account for customized key performance indicators, including sales transaction value, weighted conversion points, and auction dynamics. Jellyfish can also configure algorithms within the Google environment, provide custom bidding recommendations, and build custom machine learning models to maximize impression value.
"As an early beta tester for Google Custom Bidding, Jellyfish is already implementing this advanced programmatic technology across markets," said Mario Schiappacasse, vice president of programmatic media at Jellyfish, in a statement. "By coupling the new Google tool with our existing data expertise, clients can make the most of advertising budgets by going beyond standard optimization features within the native Google ecosystem. This is especially key during times of uncertainty when advertisers must make the most of media spend and generate long-term revenue."
