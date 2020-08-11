Act-On Extends Cloud Infrastructure into Canada

Act-On Software, a growth marketing platform provider, has expanded its cloud infrastructure expansion into Canada, adding to its existing infrastructure in the United States and Europe.

"We are committed to our growing base of Canadian companies and end users long term, and we know data privacy and compliance are top concerns for them," said Aaron Johnson, chief product officer at Act-On, in a statement. "Modern marketers are managing more data than ever, and they must do it while complying with specific geographic regulations. With this cloud expansion, we are exceeding our industry peers and equipping Canadian marketers to create exceptional, compliant customer experiences with us every time."

"Organizations across Canada continue to invest heavily in digital marketing solutions to power next-generation experiences for their audiences. Ensuring these investments meet Canadian data and privacy standards is a unique differentiator," said Michael Turcsanyi, CEO of Goose Digital, in a statement. "This expansion demonstrates Act-On's growing Canadian presence and commitment to providing best-of-breed marketing technology for Canadian businesses."