Claravine Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager
Claravine is now integrated with Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to control content metadata and tagging within Experience Manager Sites, Experience Manager Assets, and more.
With Claravine, users can connect to Adobe Experience Manager and view and manage data about all the video, images, web pages, product offers, and other assets that are part of their campaigns. Then, as Claravine standardizes the data model, users can find missing metadata and sync it back into Adobe Experience Manager.
"Too many companies fail to automate how they manage digital experiences because they receive a tidal wave of content and marketing data across the various technologies within their technology stack," said Chris Comstock, chief product officer at Claravine, in a statement. "Our Adobe Experience Manager integration allows content creators and marketing teams to execute on the same taxonomy and data language within Adobe Experience Manager and other technologies within a company's tech stack."
"In today's digital-first world, marketers are challenged with delivering consistent content across multiple channels as well as capturing actionable data to drive business decisions," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "For enterprise customers, Claravine's integration with Adobe Experience Manager will allow a common taxonomy to be deployed and governed across multiple systems, teams, and business units."