Claravine Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager

Claravine is now integrated with Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to control content metadata and tagging within Experience Manager Sites, Experience Manager Assets, and more.

With Claravine, users can connect to Adobe Experience Manager and view and manage data about all the video, images, web pages, product offers, and other assets that are part of their campaigns. Then, as Claravine standardizes the data model, users can find missing metadata and sync it back into Adobe Experience Manager.