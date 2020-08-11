FullContact Partners with LiveIntent to Create an Integrated Identity Resolution Solution

LiveIntent, an email marketing platform provider, is partnering with FullContact, a cloud-based identity resolution software provider, to map offline and online data to a portable, omnichannel, persistent ID.

"Our combined solution is what the industry has been asking for," said Kurt Hawks, chief revenue officer at FullContact, in a statement. "This puts the control of person-level information into the hands of the marketer to create competitive differentiation. Marketers that embed this information into their four walls and start their transition into the cookieless world will see media targeting, customer experience, and measurement benefits. This is the innovation that the market needs right now."

This solution combines FullContact's PersonID, a persistent, portable identifier mapped to personally identifiable information, business and personal identifiers, mobile ad IDs, emails, social handles, and thousands of insights about each person, with and LiveIntent's nonID for predicting the primary email address associated with devices or browsers. LiveIntent’s nonID and FullContact’s PersonID are open and connect to all identity offerings and solutions, including offline CRM files.

The partnership creates a unified view of customers and prospects in real time and enables omnichannel one-on-one customer recognition. This extends to websites visits, onboarding/media placements, call centers, loyalty programs/CRM, omnichannel measurement, and more. Because the nonID offers a path back to the anonymized email address through an encrypted email hash, the marketer, vendor, and their data science teams can decide how to leverage it.