DVSAnalytics Integrates with Amazon Connect

DVSAnalytics, a provider of workforce optimization software, today released Encore Workforce Optimization as a Service (WFOaaS) for Amazon Connect.

WFOaaS for Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' contact center platform, is an omnichannel contact center solution that includes screen recording, analytics, performance management, and workforce management. With it, businesses can obtain a 360-degree view of customer interactions by syncing screen recordings with audio recordings. Encore also provides enhanced search and retrieval, coaching and eLearning for performance improvement, understanding the voice of the customer with speech analytics, staff scheduling with workforce management, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer all the benefits of the Encore WFO solution to Amazon Connect customers," said Rita Dearing, president and chief technology officer at DVSAnalytics. "This is an exciting addition to our WFOaaS family of solutions that help improve performance and enhance the customer experience."

.