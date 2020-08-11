GRIN Launches Reporting Suite

GRIN, an influencer marketing software provider, has launched a reporting suite with a new dashboard feature for high-level overviews of influencer marketing campaigns and a new Report Builder for a customized view of the raw data.

"We are thrilled to bring these updates to life and give our partners even more robust offerings to their influencer marketing campaigns," said Ryan Brown, chief technology officer at GRIN, in a statement. "Our mission is to help brands build meaningful relationships with creators, so it is imperative to maintain that same level of authenticity with our users. We're constantly striving to adapt to customer needs, and this new reporting suite is the latest way we're streamlining workflows to ensure brands can tailor our platform to fit their needs."

Platform users can now leverage eight widgets and choose their preferred display settings. The dashboard displays key performance indicators to help users assess the success of their programs, including the following:

Brand Growth;

Content;

Content Engagement;

Influencer;

Prospects;

Conversions;

Payments; and

Product Fulfillment + Cost.

The new reporting features allow users to customize reports, toggle on or off widgets on the dashboard, filter by date, brands within their accounts, and specific GRIN users who own each creator relationship.

The Report Builder provides an in-depth look at each of the eight widgets from the dashboard overview, allowing users to export data as needed and create custom reports using the data available across their programs.