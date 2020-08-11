Dynata Acquires Sharpr

Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider, has acquired Sharpr, a knowledge management, content syndication and publishing platform provider.

Dynata will integrate Sharpr's capabilities into its Dynata Insights Platform, giving researchers and marketers a way to share and extend research and insights with internal and external audiences. It will also include custom publishing and sharing tools.

Dynata Insights lets users identify audiences, develop and launch surveys, analyze, measure and report the results, and now deliver that research and insights into an accessible hub for further research and analysis as needed – all in a single platform.