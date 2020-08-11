Dynata Acquires Sharpr
Dynata, a first-party data and insights platform provider, has acquired Sharpr, a knowledge management, content syndication and publishing platform provider.
Dynata will integrate Sharpr's capabilities into its Dynata Insights Platform, giving researchers and marketers a way to share and extend research and insights with internal and external audiences. It will also include custom publishing and sharing tools.
Dynata Insights lets users identify audiences, develop and launch surveys, analyze, measure and report the results, and now deliver that research and insights into an accessible hub for further research and analysis as needed – all in a single platform.
"Our mission is to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum, from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization," said Gary Laben, CEO of Dynata, in a statement. "This acquisition furthers that mission by ensuring that the research powering that continuum can be organized and shared with stakeholders, extending the value of those insights. It enhances our Dynata Insights Platform, giving our clients a connected platform for all their research and marketing needs."
"We're excited to join Dynata and bring the strength of Sharpr's offering to Dynata's clients," said Chuck Sharp, CEO of Sharpr, in a statement. "Researchers want to be able to share their insights across the organization to reveal the strength of their findings and leverage the value of the data deeper within the organization. Our platform ensures their insights are searchable, shareable, and can be dynamically delivered to a broader audience."
