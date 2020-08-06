Adobe Adds to Experience Platform

Adobe has added capabilities to Adobe Experience Platform to help companies capitalize on data assets and derive insights faster.

Among the new capabilities is the Adobe Experience Platform Edge Network and Web/Mobile SDK, which will allow companies to consolidate strategy into a single implementation that works across products, ultimately streamlining and accelerating data transfers to and from edge servers with one Edge Network and one SDK for all Adobe Experience Cloud apps.

"With a solution-agnostic data gateway that gives brands the option to not only send multiple requests but also receive requests from multiple servers in one response, brands will see decreased costs, easier integrations, and real-time impact with customers," Ronell Hugh, head of product marketing for Adobe Experience Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Companies that leverage other applications with Adobe Experience Platform can now deploy one SDK on their websites and greatly improve performance, he said.

"By reducing the amount of code on each page by up to 80 percent, customers found that page load time was dramatically faster," he added.

Also new to Adobe Experience Platform is Adobe Experience Platform Launch Server Side, which will help companies modernize their data collection to ultimately increase site performance.

Through Adobe Experience Platform Launch Server Side, customers can leverage Adobe's new Web and Mobile SDKs and world-wide data collection network to stream event-level data to first-or third-party destinations in seconds, Hugh explained.

"By moving work previously done on the browser or mobile device to the server, this is the industry's first platform to offer all of these capabilities integrated in one product. A retailer will be able to leverage real-time behavioral data on Black Friday to instantly deliver tailored promotions, capitalizing on a moment in time," he said.

Adobe also previewed Project Segment Scout, a natural language-based interface where companies can build customer segments and mine for data. Project Segment Scout came out of Sneaks, Adobe's annual innovation project, and is due for release soon.

With Segment Scout, "a retail marketer could simply ask Adobe Experience Platform to search for women in New York who have added shoes to a cart and picked it up in store, and this feature will automatically analyze the request, mine the brand's data, and share a group of customers for the brand to engage with," Hugh said.

"The customer drives everything, including timing. Customers today expect timely and relevant interactions with every brand or will jump ship. While many technology providers claim to offer tools that empower real-time customer engagement, the reality is that until now, real-time equated to (near) real-time customer experience," he added.