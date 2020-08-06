Creatio Introduces Six Free Solutions on Creatio Marketplace
Creatio, a software company that provides low-code platforms for process management and CRM, has added six free solutions to the Creatio Marketplace to help companies execute and customize typical operations in Creatio.
The new solutions include the following:
- Currency rates for Creatio, an add-on that automates currency exchanges in Creatio.
- Invoice payment schedule for Creatio, an advanced add-on that can be used to carry out settlements with customers and suppliers according to pre-agreed schedules.
- Aspose.PDF connector for Creatio, which allows users to generate Word-printable forms in PDF format.
- Command line interface for Creatio, an add-on that enables merging development and CI/CD systems with Creatio by allowing developers to use the command line interface to execute typical operations in Creatio, restart the application, compress projects into packages, and convert Creatio packages to projects.
- Wide contact mini page, a template that increases the width of the contact mini page.
- Quick filter by Owner, a template that adds the quick filter in the Contacts section.