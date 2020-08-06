OnviSource Introduces Liaa TeleServ

OnviSource today launched Liaa TeleServ, which compbines OnviSource's Liaa intelligent virtual agent (IVA) and Automata process automation technologies and offers automated self-service using touchtone or conversational artificial intelligence.

Liaa TeleServe automates inbound customer interactions and can deliver custom greetings; record interactions and client information in both audio and text formats and send the content via automated message handling, dispatching, and confirmation through messaging; and provide a full range of operational and billing reports.

Liaa's Template Generation Studio can be used to design custom interaction templates for each client or for customer surveys, notifications, and response management. Templates can be designed to operate as workflows and scripts with optional branching and processing based on customer responses.

"In this age of convenience and increased desire for self-service, not every business relying on answering services requires a live-agent interaction," said Francisca Alegria, executive vice president of OnviSource, in a statement. "With Liaa TeleServ, businesses using or offering teleservices can embrace the new trend of automated virtual agents to deliver optional automated self-service with new competitive price models and to increase revenue through a large volume of service while eliminating additional payroll expenses. For businesses struggling to keep quality agent positions filled, particularly during this current health crisis and unpredictable economic environment, Liaa TeleServ offers a reliable, prudent alternative to the costs and complexities associated with staffing, onboarding, training, managing, and incentivizing live agents."

Liaa TeleServ is available as a stand-alone solution or integrated with OnviSource's OnviCom platform. Both products are available as on-premises software or cloud services.