Workforce Management Software Group Rebrands as CommunityWFM

Workforce Management Software Group has rebranded itself as CommunityWFM. The new name highlights the company's focus on keeping all parties, including contact center agents, workforce management analysts, and supervisors, connected in the workforce management process.

"Whether it's a conference, sales pitch, or event, we've always been known as the Community guys," said Daryl Gonos, the company's CEO, in a statement. "Changing our name to CommunityWFM places emphasis on our product, offering powerful features for enterprise workforce management around the world. Our name may have changed, but our industry experience and focus on providing WFM teams with enterprise-class features has not."