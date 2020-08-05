-->
  • August 5, 2020

Blacklight Launches Simplified Business Analytics

Blacklight Solutions, an applied analytics company, has introduced a simplified business analytics platform that allows small to mid-market businesses to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning with code-free transformation, aggregation, blending, and mixing of multiple data sources.

"Small and mid-sized firms need a simpler way to leverage these technologies for growth in the way large enterprises have," said Chance Coble, Blacklight Solutions' CEO, in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring an easy, pay-as-you-go solution along with the expertise to guide them and help them succeed."<//p>

Blacklight helps users create business analytics solutions that they can then sell to their customers, create dashboards and embed them in client-facing portals, and create data products to which their customers can subscribe. Blacklight software also features an alerting system that notifies users when changes in data or anomalies occur.

