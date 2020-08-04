Tapad Partners with Reveal Mobile

Tapad, a digital identity resolution technology provider, and Reveal Mobile, a location-based marketing provider, are partnering to combine Tapad's digital cross-device matching technology and pixel-based attribution features with Reveal Mobile's VISIT Local location-based analytics.

Powered by Tapad's cross device matching, marketers using VISIT Local to power location-based campaigns can enhance how they reach shoppers. When one member of a household shops, a conversation between multiple members of the household typically takes place beforehand. With cross-device matching, marketers can reach everyone who has influence over what to buy and where to buy it.

"VISIT Local has always given our customers access to high-intent location-based audiences. With the addition of cross device matching from Tapad, advertisers can boost audience sizes up to 300 percent while maintaining full confidence in quality and relevance," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile, in a statement. "VISIT Local users can now apply multiple criteria and attributes to a single location-based audience, giving them the advanced control and transparency they need."

The addition of Tapad's pixel-based foot traffic attribution to VISIT Local enables the measurement of actual campaign effectiveness by tying ad views to in-store foot traffic. This new feature, which will be available in VISIT Local this fall, lets Reveal Mobile customers understand who visited retail locations as a result of being served ads, providing a more accurate view into return on ad spend during and after advertising campaigns.

"Tapad's goal is to empower marketers with digital advertising efficiencies at scale across devices," said Mark Connon, chief opoerating officer at Tapad, in a statement. "With cross-device matching and pixel-based foot traffic attribution, marketers using VISIT Local can better address consumers' preferences and habits and deliver them consistently actionable information on user behavior. These capabilities advance location-based advertising in ways marketers need and want."

In addition to these new features, VISIT Local's location-based audience builder now enables marketers to create custom audiences of people who have visited different places on different dates. This lets VISIT Local users segment and create highly targeted audiences.