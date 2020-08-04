ClearSale Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

Fraud protection technology provider ClearSale has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce stores access to ClearSale's advanced fraud technology and internal analyst team. This partnership also allows BigCommerce customers to integrate ClearSale's fraud protection solution through the BigCommeerce App Marketplace.

"As a BigCommerce partner since 2017, we are thrilled to now be named as a preferred partner," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president of ClearSale, in a statement. "Protecting merchants of every size--from start-up to enterprise--with our customizable, scalable solution has always been a priority of ours. With this partnership, our solution will be even more streamlined for the thousands of e-commerce merchants experiencing sales peaks that are putting them at greater risk for fraud and false declines."

"Our partnership with ClearSale further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce, in a statement. "ClearSale shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."