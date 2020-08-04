Button and Rakuten Partner on Reach in-App Solution

Rakuten Advertising, an affiliate marketing network, has integrated Button's mobile software to drive app installs and boost sales and repeat purchases for brands.

Through Reach, Button's latest product that offers its deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic, companies can convert moments of high intent into lifetime value enhancements through app installs.

By leveraging Rakuten Advertising's publisher network and Button's Reach technology, leading retailers like Sam's Club can enhance the user experience by seamlessly routing users to apps they already have installed, manage partnerships, and view their app affiliate data from Button on their Rakuten Advertising dashboards. In addition, publishers benefit from app payouts without having to update links, while consumers' shopping experiences move seamlessly between Rakuten Advertising publisher sites and branded apps.