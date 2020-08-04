Button and Rakuten Partner on Reach in-App Solution
Rakuten Advertising, an affiliate marketing network, has integrated Button's mobile software to drive app installs and boost sales and repeat purchases for brands.
Through Reach, Button's latest product that offers its deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic, companies can convert moments of high intent into lifetime value enhancements through app installs.
By leveraging Rakuten Advertising's publisher network and Button's Reach technology, leading retailers like Sam's Club can enhance the user experience by seamlessly routing users to apps they already have installed, manage partnerships, and view their app affiliate data from Button on their Rakuten Advertising dashboards. In addition, publishers benefit from app payouts without having to update links, while consumers' shopping experiences move seamlessly between Rakuten Advertising publisher sites and branded apps.
"Reach has created a major opportunity to utilize the affiliate channel to drive installs," said Rick Ton, senior director of marketing at Sam's Club, in a statement. "By working with Button and Rakuten Advertising through Reach, affiliate marketing has become a major engine that fuels Sam's Club's key mobile initiatives, more than we ever thought it could before."
"Together, Rakuten Advertising and Button are creating value for our clients by giving them a way to engage with their users in the mobile affiliate space," said Jeff Wender, chief revenue officer at Rakuten Advertising, in a statement. "By partnering with Button to create new ways for brands to engage consumers, we're also helping marketers to deliver on the experience and value that consumers seek."
"Acquiring new app users has historically been dominated by two channels—Facebook and Google. Today, we are shaking things up by offering marketers a new opportunity for driving app acquisition through their affiliate channel with Reach," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in a statement. "With app users being three to five times more valuable for retailers, Button and Rakuten Advertising are enabling Sam's Club to gain more loyal users from their affiliate traffic, and this integration requires no integration work from any parties."