Omnipresence Enhances LiveTime and Adds Edge Analytics and Contact Center Capabilities
Omnipresence Technologies, a provider of cloud-based customer experience solutions for the life sciences industry, has extended its LiveTime virtual meeting features and added contact center capabilities as part of its latest release.
LiveTime meetings now include remotely completable sample orders as well as consent recording and the ability to perform LiveTime virtual meetings directly from within Microsoft Teams.
The new Contact Center solution enables outbound programs to be established with the typical life sciences-specific controls, such as specific project controls, approved call scripts, agent coaching templates, and so on. Integration to several cloud contact center telephony technologies can already be achieved using Microsoft Dynamics-based softphone and routing offerings.
Omnipresence has also added Edge Analytics, which embeds analytics directly in the very fabric of the end-user application, including on mobile devices. This server-less, embedded capability enables more detailed analytics, such as looking at the trends by different cuts of time, interactively evaluating the measures across different products or customer segments.
"We have been working hard to futureproof the Omnipresence platform and to help to solve for COVID-19 business challenges and transformations," said Sanjay Virmani, CEO of Omnipresence, in a statement. "Life sciences organizations should evaluate their technology choices with the goal of delivering great experiences for their healthcare provider customers and patients, in order to gain an experiential edge in their therapy areas. These massive investments ought not to be just for enablement or light digitization of legacy processes alone; there is so much opportunity beyond that."
