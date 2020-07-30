CallRail Enhances Conversation Intelligence

CallRail, an analytics platform provider, today released a new version of its Conversation Intelligence product that helps businesses analyze phone calls and take appropriate action with automated call transcription and artificial intelligence-powered call analysis.

The enhanced Conversation Intelligence product includes new word cloud reporting that visualizes patterns and highlights trends across customer conversations. The enhancements are built on the core Conversation Intelligence technology that automatically categorizes and highlights calls based on specific keywords identified in conversations. All of this is offered in a new fixed price package.