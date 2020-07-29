Adobe Target Announces Enhanced Analytics

Adobe Target has increased Adobe Analytics-enhanced reporting with the artificial intelligence-powered testing and personalization capabilities of new Auto-Allocate, Auto-Target and Recommendations, all leveraging Adobe Sensei, Adobe's AI technology.

In addition, a new dedicated Target dashboard in Analysis Workspace provides rich visualizations and deeper analysis.

Adobe Target also provides a pre-configured, server-to-server integration with Adobe Analytics, Marketers can click Analytics and use all of their Analytics segments and success metrics in reports. Rich reporting in Adobe Analytics can also answer ad-hoc questions on audience segments

These improvements also include the following: