Neustar Launches Fabrick for Omnichannel Media Measurement

Neustar, an identity resolution and information services and technology company, today launched Fabrick, a unified identity ecosystem of Neustar proprietary services, data, and technologies that enables real connections between companies, publishers, and the people they serve.

Fabrick provides marketers with a sustainable, privacy-first foundation for all their data management, marketing, and measurement needs, enriched by OneID, Neustar's identity resolution system. With it, companies can analyze the incremental revenue impact of their entire media mix. They can also leverage Fabrick to conduct cookie-free audience targeting and content personalization.

Fabrick provides the following:

Cookie-free omnichannel marketing measurement and optimization;

Consumer data enrichment and segmentation;

Media activation and management;

Onboarding and identity resolution; and

Privacy-by-design.