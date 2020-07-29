Neustar Launches Fabrick for Omnichannel Media Measurement
Neustar, an identity resolution and information services and technology company, today launched Fabrick, a unified identity ecosystem of Neustar proprietary services, data, and technologies that enables real connections between companies, publishers, and the people they serve.
Fabrick provides marketers with a sustainable, privacy-first foundation for all their data management, marketing, and measurement needs, enriched by OneID, Neustar's identity resolution system. With it, companies can analyze the incremental revenue impact of their entire media mix. They can also leverage Fabrick to conduct cookie-free audience targeting and content personalization.
Fabrick provides the following:
- Cookie-free omnichannel marketing measurement and optimization;
- Consumer data enrichment and segmentation;
- Media activation and management;
- Onboarding and identity resolution; and
- Privacy-by-design.
"With Fabrick, Neustar is pioneering a more private, cookie-free standard for marketing and measurement across the most important online and offline channels," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "We believe that the future of data-driven marketing requires a reliable identity-based connection across the ecosystem, and this is a very big step in that direction."
"As consumers and data governors demand more transparency and control from marketers, our clients are increasingly looking for future-proof solutions to better leverage their first-party data," said Joe Raaen, head of strategic partnerships at Annalect, in a statement. "Fabrick offers our brand clients the ability to build their data strategy on an ownable and authoritative identity and also enhances the precision of Omnicom's marketing operating system, Omni, while maintaining consumer privacy."
"With the end of the third-party cookie, marketers need sustainable methods of reaching their most valuable clients, and publishers need to ensure their media is addressable and eligible for those marketer budgets," said Mike O'Sullivan, vice president of product at Index Exchange. "Fabrick seamlessly marries these two pieces for all of Neustar's customers and more importantly, does so with measurement and attribution as the north star of this people-based solution."
"Data customization and control are critical to competitive differentiation in the out-of-home (OOH) marketing world," said Mark Costa, chief digital officer at JCDecaux North America, in a statement. "Fabrick has enabled us to tailor our OOH inventory in a privacy-forward way based on the unique audience needs of our clients.