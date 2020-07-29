Naveego Launches Complete Data Accuracy Platform

Naveego, a provider of cloud-native, distributed data accuracy solutions, has launched its Complete Data Accuracy Platform with end-to-end, self-service data integration with built-in master data management (MDM) and new data integration and replication capabilities.

Naveego's Complete Data Accuracy platform enables business users to acquire data without having to manually scrub, cleanse, and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources.

New Naveego features include the following:

Comprehensive data integration;

Task-oriented user experience;

New data compliance features that support legal requirements and customers' right to be forgotten. Naveego catalogs all data for full lineage and audit functionality.

Enhanced security with encryption-at-rest technologies, data masking, and obfuscation.

"Simply put, accurate data drives accurate decisions, but keeping massive amounts of specialized data clean and accurate across all systems is very challenging, time consuming and costly," said Katie Horvath, CEO of Naveego, in a statement. "The Naveego platform makes it easy for organizations to integrate all their core business data without having to maintain and support custom integrations and data pipelines. Naveego's self-service data integration with built-in MDM enables Day-One Analytics that empowers companies to innovate faster, continuously improve through real-time feedback and responses, and make smarter business decisions to increase shareholder value."

Naveego fully supports on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments and is partnered with Microsoft's Azure, Amazon Web Services, Rancher, Google Cloud, Aunalytics, and, most recently, Oracle.